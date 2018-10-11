Dugout and PA partner to distribute video content from the world’s leading football clubs - PA

Dugout and PA partner to distribute video content from the world’s leading football clubs

11th October 2018: Digital football business, Dugout, and PA – the national news agency for the UK and Ireland – have partnered to distribute exclusive video content from the world’s leading football clubs to media outlets around the world.

A first in football business, Dugout is a content platform and publisher jointly owned by some of the sport’s biggest clubs – Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF. Additional content partners include more than 70 other international clubs, as well as leagues and federations which all share video content with fans via the platform.

Dugout.com features new and archive video covering all aspects of the game, including top goals, golden moments and world class skills, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes access and player-led, lifestyle features.

PA will make content from Dugout’s library of over 18,000 videos available to its customer base which includes all the UK and Ireland’s major national and regional newspaper publishers, broadcasters and international digital brands.

The new content stream will be part of the news agency’s ‘PA Ready’ service – a feed of multimedia articles, galleries, social-led quizzes and more, curated and updated throughout the day. The package is HTML5-ready and designed to plug directly into customers’ content management systems. New content uploaded by the world’s top clubs daily will immediately be shared with PA Ready subscribers.

Elliot Richardson, Founder and Chairman of Dugout, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with PA to distribute our unique content to audiences in the UK, Ireland and beyond.

“PA has an industry-leading reputation for innovation as well as comprehensive and objective football coverage, and therefore represents a strong editorial fit for Dugout and its partners.

“We are thrilled that our exclusive content, sourced from more than 80 football clubs, leagues and federations around the world, will be reaching new audiences by appearing on the websites and other digital channels of PA’s ever-growing customer base.”

Ashley Broadley, Sports Editor at PA, said:

“This stream of high-quality content from Dugout adds real value to our customer offering, enabling publishers to add more videos and boost engagement with their own audiences – at no extra cost.”

Dugout launched in late 2016 and has gained over 67 million unique users and over 900 million video views to date. Dugout has a social footprint of 2.1 billion, with over 18,000 videos posted on the platform by clubs, players and brands.

-ENDS-