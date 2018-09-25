Video Production Assistant - PA

Video Production Assistant

Location: London

Producing multimedia content for news organisations across the country, Press Association (PA) is the largest newswire in the UK. We have a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic Video Production Assistant to support the video team in our busy newsroom.

Working in PA’s video team, the successful applicant will be responsible for processing incoming footage from the field across a range of subject areas including news, sport and entertainment, as well as assisting with a manner of administrative duties. The role requires someone with strong editorial judgement, excellent organisation skills and a can-do attitude.

This an entry level role, offering an exciting opportunity for future progression within the video team.

Responsibilities:

Processing incoming footage from our Video Producers and journalists in the field – caption writing, basic video editing and metadata creation

Ensuring video production equipment is in good working order

Filming news events from time to time

Any other ad hoc duties required within the scope of the role

Essential skills, knowledge and experience:

Ability to multitask and communicate effectively

Excellent grammatical skills

Excellent time management

Proactive, reliable and adaptable, you will be highly organised with excellent attention to detail

Able to manage a full and ever-changing workload, you understand the need to prioritise effectively

Excellent understanding of the Press Association’s audience and customers

Able to work both as part of a team and on your own initiative

Strong video news judgement

Diplomatic with excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent general office administration skills

Desirable:

Experience of working across high profile news events

Experience of working in a newsroom, preferably in a video department

Experience using Adobe Premiere software

Experience with newsgathering cameras such as Canon XF 205/XA35

To apply, please email your CV and covering letter to Alex Rothwell, Head of Video, The Press Association

Email: alex.rothwell@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: October 12, 2018

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.