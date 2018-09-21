News Editor (casual) - PA

News Editor (casual)

Location: London

PA has an opportunity for a suitably-experienced news editor to join the team on a casual basis.

The role involves shift work, mostly at weekends. The successful candidate must be able to operate under pressure, handling breaking news, dealing with staff, with sources and with subscribers.

The role involves ensuring we have the best copy, stills and video on the news stories our customers want, and ensuring that all that content is totally reliable.

Apply to teilo.colley@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 28 September 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community