Homepage Editor - PA

The Press Association is looking for an experienced online editor to update and manage the homepage of a news, sport and lifestyle website.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
  • Copytasting and prioritising stories
  • Writing interesting headlines designed to create online engagement
  • Fantastic picture selection
  • Reading analytics and taking decisions based on learnings
  • Leading a team
  • Fixing errors or spotting problems and acting swiftly

 

Essential criteria:

  • Ability to spot trending topics
  • Experience of working in online news or a daily updating lifestyle website
  • Excellent English and superb subbing skills
  • Wide range of interests from news and sport to entertainment and lifestyle
  • Ability to take decisions over breaking news

 

Desirable criteria:

  • Experience of homepage management

 

Professional qualifications:

  • Must have journalistic qualification, including media law

 

Please note this role will be based in London and will involve working shifts.

To apply, please send your CV to Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production

Email: Lisa.Mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 1 October 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community



