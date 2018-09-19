Features Writer - PA

Features Writer

Location: London

Are you an experienced features writer who loves quality lifestyle content? Someone who thrives on generating ideas, interviewing experts and celebrities about a wide range of lifestyle topics – then writing gripping articles, accompanied by strong images, for both digital and print?

If so, please get in touch with us!

The Press Association is looking for a Features Writer to join our London-based PA Features team. The successful candidate will generate content for our digital Lifestyle service and the Features Wire service which mainly serves print publications across the UK, as well as bespoke content for both print and online customers.

You will have the flexibility, knowledge and talent to write across a wide variety of subject areas, including travel, homes and nostalgia, health and wellbeing, food & drink, fashion & beauty, relationships and parenting.

You must be able to quickly turn around snappy, reactive articles as well as lengthy interview pieces, and will have the proven ability to write in varying styles and tones of voice, for different audiences and platforms.

The main duties of this fun, fast-paced and varied role include:

Ensuring your copy is always correct, legally sound, filed on time, written well and accompanied by strong imagery.

Writing features across a variety of subject areas, including Travel, Homes and Nostalgia, plus Health and Wellbeing, Food and Drink and Fashion and Beauty, Relationships and Parenting

Writing features in varying formats and styles to suit our different customers and audiences.

Daily ideas generation across various subject areas, for both reactive and forward-planned content, and taking part in brainstorms.

Organising and conducting interviews with experts and celebrities

Building and maintaining good relationships with experts, celebrities and PRs

Adhering to any embargoes and making the team and, where appropriate, other members of the business aware of these.

The successful candidate will have these skills:

Experience in conducting successful interviews, getting key lines and turning around strong features from them

Experience in writing lifestyle features, ideally for different audiences both digital and print

Experience in writing snappy, humorous features, as well as lengthy interview pieces

Experience in securing interviews with celebrities

Strong knowledge and interest in all the key Lifestyle subject areas we cover

Outstanding writing skills

Strong headline writing skills, to capture the attention of digital audiences

Strong organisational and time-management skills

Experience in both print and online

NCTJ or equivalent qualification

You will have an impressive cuttings folder to show us, proving the experience you have across both print and digital.

If this sounds like you, please email your CV and a covering letter to: Claire Spreadbury, Head of Features

Email: claire.spreadbury@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 30 September 2018

The Company encourages applications from all sectors of the community