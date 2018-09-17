Assistant Online Editor, Real Life - PA

Assistant Online Editor, Real Life

Location: London

Are you a brilliant real life story finder, with a bulging portfolio of published exclusives, which prove you have the talent and experience we need? Do you love the real life genre? Are you savvy about the growing online demand for these amazing stories about ordinary people? And do you want to help us expand this exciting part of our business?

The Press Association is looking for an Assistant Online Editor, Real Life, who will help us run and develop our service, syndicating real life features content to websites worldwide and finding other outlets, including TV and print.

Driven to help us improve our service, finding new online clients and building relationships, you will know which stories attract huge audiences. You will also know how to write brilliant online headlines and keep readers hooked with words, photo, UGC and shot video.

This is an exciting and challenging role for someone able to produce a constant flow of exclusive real-life features.

Not a job for a recent graduate, you will need the confidence, legal knowledge and experience to help plan a weekly online schedule, stand in for the Online Editor when required and find last minute stories when required.

We need a dynamic journalist and brilliant social networker, with a great track record working at a newspaper, agency or magazine – either in human interest features or as a news reporter – who can source stories guaranteed to engage an international audience.

PA Real Life has an excellent reputation for providing cracking exclusives, which are all legally sound, brilliantly written, error-free, come with a fantastic set of copyright-checked pictures and, wherever possible, compelling video.

A small, but thriving creative hub, we are a close-knit department, where everyone has to be a team player.

If you are a confident self-starter, bursting with ideas, able to write in varying styles for online and print, with the ambition to beat other journalists to the best stories, we want to hear from you.

All applicants must:

Be NCTJ qualified, preferably with 100 wpm shorthand.

Show you already have experience working as a staff journalist at a newspaper, agency or magazine.

Have a portfolio of great exclusive stories you have had published.

Have sound working knowledge of media law.

Be able to produce sparkling, legally sound, factually correct real life copy in a variety of styles to tight deadlines.

Know what is needed to make a compelling real life video.

Be able to source copyright-checked pictures and video to accompany stories, as well as arranging and writing briefs for video shoots.

Be able to assist the Real Life Online Editor and cover for her in her absence.

Be able to find stories and turn them around at short notice, to fill any gaps in the online schedule.

Be able to generate regular print and TV sales.

Be able to find new online clients and build existing client relationships.

Be able to work for both our digital service and for print and TV.

Be able to sign case histories to exclusive PA Real Life contracts.

Be ready and willing to assist other members of the team with their workload, at the instruction of the Real Life Editor.

If this sounds like you, please send your CV, a covering letter, saying why you are the right person for this job and five examples of your strongest stories to Real Life Editor Fran Bowden at fran.bowden@pressassociaton.com by Sunday September 30.