Market Insight and Development Manager - PA

Market Insight and Development Manager

Central London

Do you want to work for one of the most prestigious multimedia news agencies within the UK? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you within the Press Association.

The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services – our newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch. We are also leading the way with other key businesses, and our portfolio of products and services span editorial, pictures, video, data APIs, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production.

If you join our team, you will collaborate with senior stakeholders across the business to provide research, analysis and insight that informs product strategy and business decision making. With a keen eye on new technology and customer needs, this role will focus on growth and diversification opportunities that provide demonstrable business value.

The Person

Are you…

Fascinated about the media industry and how you get news?

A proactive business development/market research specialist who relishes new technology?

Looking to develop your career with an innovative diverse media business?

Do you have…

Exceptional market analysis, evaluation and reporting skills

Experience working with technology and product development teams

An inquisitive nature, keen to dig deep to answer challenging business questions

What we can offer you

Excellent basic salary

A great team who support each other – where you are leading on the development of a unique range of products for one of the most well recognised names in the industry

Amazing support from experienced team members

A mature environment that encourages you to work to your strengths to achieve your obejctives

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on louise.bousfield@pressassociation.com or call me on 07580 597831

Closing date: 21 September 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.