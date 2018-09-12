Digital Marketing Manager (10 month contract) - PA

Digital Marketing Manager (10 month contract)

Central London

Do you want to work for one of the most prestigious multimedia news agencies within the UK? If so, we have a fantastic opportunity for you within the Press Association!

The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services – our newswire service provides most of the news content you read and watch. We are also leading the way with other key businesses, and our portfolio of products and services span pictures, video, data APIs, hosted live blogs, graphics, listings pages, social media curation and page production.

If you join our team, you will be managing the team’s digital assets – including pressassociation.com – as well as the team’s design output. You will collaborate with senior stakeholders across the business, as well as within the marketing team, to ensure that we are promoting our products and services creatively and accurately as well as ensuring all content is optimised.

The Person

Are you…

Fascinated about the media industry and how you get news?

A fantastic marketer who is proactive and relishes new technology?

Looking to grow your career with an innovative diverse media business?

Do you have…

A track record of managing and developing websites within a B2B environment?

Management of all things digital such as SEO, Google Analytics and Search Console?

Line management and design experience?

What we can offer you:

Excellent basic salary

A great team who support each other – where you are promoting a unique range of products for one of the most well recognised names in the industry

Amazing support from experienced team members

A mature environment that encourages you to work to your strengths to achieve your targets

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

How to apply or find out more?

You can e-mail me on louise.bousfield@pressassociation.com or call me on 07580 597831.

Closing date: 19 September 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.