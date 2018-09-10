Political Reporter - PA

Political Reporter

Location: Edinburgh

An opportunity has arisen for a political reporter to join Press Association Scotland’s team at Holyrood.

The successful candidate will have a passion for Scottish politics and the ability to source and produce engaging stories as well as cover day-to-day business at the Scottish Parliament.

We are looking for an effective and confident communicator who will help ensure all key stories are covered in a significant time for Scottish politics.

Your responsibilities:

produce fast, accurate and balanced copy and confidently handle breaking news

make full use of social media to enhance our output

help forward plan our coverage across all platforms

Our requirements:

It is key you have a strong understanding of the political system in Scotland at all levels

We can only consider applicants that have a journalistic qualification, including media law and shorthand

Experience of and interest in producing video content is preferable

Applications to: victoria.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: September 19, 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.