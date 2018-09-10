Political Reporter - PA

Careers: Political Reporter
Posted at 09:54h in Careers
Location: Edinburgh
An opportunity has arisen for a political reporter to join Press Association Scotland’s team at Holyrood.
The successful candidate will have a passion for Scottish politics and the ability to source and produce engaging stories as well as cover day-to-day business at the Scottish Parliament.
We are looking for an effective and confident communicator who will help ensure all key stories are covered in a significant time for Scottish politics.
Your responsibilities:
- produce fast, accurate and balanced copy and confidently handle breaking news
- make full use of social media to enhance our output
- help forward plan our coverage across all platforms
Our requirements:
- It is key you have a strong understanding of the political system in Scotland at all levels
- We can only consider applicants that have a journalistic qualification, including media law and shorthand
- Experience of and interest in producing video content is preferable
Applications to: victoria.mitchell@pressassociation.com
Closing date: September 19, 2018
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.