Political Reporter - PA

Posted at 09:54h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

Location: Edinburgh

An opportunity has arisen for a political reporter to join Press Association Scotland’s team at Holyrood.

The successful candidate will have a passion for Scottish politics and the ability to source and produce engaging stories as well as cover day-to-day business at the Scottish Parliament.

We are looking for an effective and confident communicator who will help ensure all key stories are covered in a significant time for Scottish politics.

Your responsibilities:

  • produce fast, accurate and balanced copy and confidently handle breaking news
  • make full use of social media to enhance our output
  • help forward plan our coverage across all platforms

 

Our requirements:

  • It is key you have a strong understanding of the political system in Scotland at all levels
  • We can only consider applicants that have a journalistic qualification, including media law and shorthand
  • Experience of and interest in producing video content is preferable

 

Applications to: victoria.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: September 19, 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



