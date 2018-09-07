Lead Account Editor & Content Strategist - PA

Lead Account Editor & Content Strategist

You’ll be the lead content strategist and editor for one of our biggest accounts, a real cheerleader for better content within the client’s organisation. You’ll be embedded within the client’s London offices and become a real part of their global digital team.

You’ll be comfortable setting the agenda for content in a bank, leading the charge for more investment and continuing to grow a network of copywriters around the world. At the same time, you’ll be able to edit copy for a transactional site and write a long-form article on AI or blockchain.

As part of the role, you’ll:

Create and govern content standards and guidelines

Review and approve content submitted by project teams

Build the business case for increased investment in content

Maintain and grow the community of copywriters

Run copywriting training sessions and events

Write and edit short-form copy, within cross-functional teams

Oversee a small team of editors and strategists and manage their time

Manage content strategy and calendars for editorial websites

Create long-form editorial content with expert stakeholders

Write and review internal comms & blog articles

Write video scripts for internal and external content

Work with brand team to roll out tone of voice in digital

Skills

Good stakeholder management

Knowledge of wider content trends

Copywriting (UX and editorial)

Content strategy & editorial planning

Training & presentation skills

Experience of working within financial services, ideally a corporate banking team.

The Agency

Sticky Content a group of creatives, strategists and friendly client services people, based in London and Yorkshire. Our creative team have diverse specialisms, from UX and digital copywriting, to animation, information design, film and journalism. Strategists come from the worlds of social, PR, digital marketing, media and brand. We have a flat structure and an open culture – the whole team comes together to solve client challenges.

We’re part of the wider Press Association Group, that puts at the centre of UK news and media and allows us to work in collaboration with other journalists, creatives and data experts.

Who do you report to?

Your line manager at Sticky Content will be Jackie Kingsley, Head of Editorial.

Working hours

Office hours are 9am to 5.30pm, with one hour for lunch. We work Monday to Friday. Occasionally, you may be asked to work beyond these hours to help make sure we meet our clients’ expectations, but Sticky Content does not have an out-of-hours culture and these instances will be rare.

Location

The role will be mainly based at the client’s offices in Southwark, though there may be a requirement to visit Canary Wharf for occasional meetings.

Sticky Content’s main office is at the Press Association headquarters on Vauxhall Bridge Road near Victoria. We have a second office in Howden, East Yorkshire, and you may be required to travel there on occasion.

If this sounds like you, send your CV or LinkedIn profile link to Louise Bousfield, Talent Acquisition Partner, at jobs@stickycontent.co.uk by 20 September 2018

For more details or to chat through the role further e-mail me on louise.bousfield@pressassociation.com or call on 07580 597831