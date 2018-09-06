TNR bolsters its editorial team with former Sky News executive producer Jamie Wood - PA Former Sky News executive Jamie Wood joins TNR

TNR bolsters its editorial team with former Sky News executive producer Jamie Wood

6 September 2018: Specialist communications consultancy, TNR, has hired former Sky News Executive Producer Jamie Wood to help clients to tailor their broadcast and digital content campaigns to the needs of modern newsrooms.

TNR is a sister company of PA (the Press Association), the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, and offers creative PR services from a journalistic perspective across broadcast, photography and social media.

As Head of Production, Jamie will offer strategic advice on video production to brands that work with TNR such as Disney, Heinz and Virgin Holidays. He will also oversee all aspects of client briefs, from consultation through pre-production to delivery, while managing quality control at all stages. Based in TNR’s central London office, Jamie takes up his new role immediately, reporting to TNR Managing Director, Amanda Poole-Connor.

A career journalist, Jamie was an Executive Producer for Sky’s flagship news channel between 2006 and 2015. He provided the editorial direction for thousands of hours of Sky News’ planned and rolling news output, including its Royal Television Society award-winning coverage of the fall of Tripoli and the London riots, as well as the channel’s BAFTA-nominated coverage of the Egyptian revolution.

As Executive Producer, Jamie edited Sky News at 10pm, Live at Five with Jeremy Thompson, Afternoon Live with Kay Burley and devised and launched Sky News at 1200 with Dermot Murnaghan. As a senior editorial figure, Jamie ran numerous large-scale broadcast and digital coverage projects including the channel’s U.S. election night programmes of 2008 and 2012. In his time at Sky News, Jamie also helped lead the home news planning department with a brief to deliver more creative content across the channel’s broadcast and digital platforms.

He was most recently an editorial consultant, carrying out media training in newsrooms and developing programming for broadcasters, working with clients including Al Jazeera Arabic and Turkey’s TRT World.

On his appointment as Head of Production at TNR, Jamie Wood said: I’m very excited to be joining TNR at a time when everyone is looking to create great editorial video content. There are fantastic opportunities for clients who can get the right advice on how to turn their brief into a compelling story and get their message into newsrooms in a language they understand.”

Amanda Poole-Connor, Managing Director of TNR, said: “Jamie’s appointment continues TNR’s objective to ensure senior, experienced journalists head up all of our services. Getting our stories and content into the news is what we do. Our relationship with PA means we have distribution opportunities other agencies can only dream of, but the narrative has to be right – compelling, engaging and timely. There is no one better than an experienced journalist to advise our clients on how to get cut through in this massively saturated space.”

Jamie is the latest hire to join TNR’s senior editorial team from a major news brand; Craig Gunn, formerly Executive Picture Editor at the Daily Mail, recently took on the role of Head of Photography at TNR, responsible for helping the agency’s customers to create and execute creative photo campaigns. Both men work alongside ITV News anchor, Bridgid Nzekwu, TNR’s Media Training Director. In her role, she prepares brands’ spokespeople for a variety of media interview scenarios and public speaking appearances.

ENDS