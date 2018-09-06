PA Images enters exclusive distribution partnership with SIPA USA - PA

PA Images enters exclusive distribution partnership with SIPA USA

6 September 2018: PA Images has entered into an exclusive partnership with SIPA USA to represent their content exclusively within the UK and Ireland. SIPA USA is a leading international media agency specialising in entertainment, news and sports photography.

Stephen Munday, Managing Director of PA Images, said: “This deal with SIPA USA gives our customers access to comprehensive US coverage that they won’t find anywhere else in the UK. SIPA USA’s live agency content is available now, with archive images to follow in the coming months.”

A selection of pictures from SIPA USA can be seen here.