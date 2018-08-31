Starting Price Validator - PA

Starting Price Validator

Location: South London area

A vacancy has arisen within the Press Association’s Starting Price Validation Team.

The successful candidate will be responsible for validating the Starting Price at horse racing meetings in the UK mainland.

Skills and Experience:

Must possess an excellent knowledge of the betting and racing industries

Wide-ranging understanding of the on-course betting ring gained while working within the industry

Strongly focussed individual capable of rigorously implementing existing procedures

Thoroughly conversant with the application of Rule 4 as per Tattersalls Committee Rules on Betting

Must be a confident decision maker, capable of working under pressure and able to remain independent and impartial at all times

Possess the ability to communicate clearly and accurately across all levels

Display integrity and behaviour of the highest standard

Must be computer literate to a desired level and able to work unsupervised

Have a flexible attitude to working hours

A full valid driving licence is essential as this position involves extensive UK travel.

Please send your CV and covering letter to: Nigel Burns, Starting Price Operations Manager

Email: nigel.burns@pressassociation.com

Closing date:

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.