Middle Weight Designer - PA

Middle Weight Designer

This position is a great opportunity for a Mid-Weight creative to step up and become part of an exciting, growing agency and run design for large clients.

The role will be to interpret and implement the creative vision across a broad range of projects ranging from digital, social, print, and motion. The ideal candidate will have a strong design and conceptual background which they will be comfortable (and enjoy) applying across all mediums.

A dynamic, thorough and enquiring approach will be required as the role will be called on to be involved in (and balance the needs of) a wide range of projects and executions, with timelines ranging from the immediate to the long term. Fitting in as part of a wider, creative team, the ability to collaborate effectively is also a must.

This role would be a perfect opportunity for someone looking to advance to a more senior position, own creative for major clients and help shape the agency’s future creative offering and output.

Main Duties & Responsibilities:

Designer for a broad range of projects including social asset creation, digital and moving image, print communication.

Creation of digital design and assets for use on websites and social media platforms.

To maintain the high visual standard set by the Creative Director and assist others in maintaining this standard.

Creation of presentation and mock-ups to present ideas/executions for approval.

To bring fresh ideas and approaches by combining cultural awareness with an enquiring mind.

A great eye for detail

An understanding for UI and UX.

Presentation and client-facing skills

Any other duties as reasonable requested.

Key Technical Skills:

Base skills – Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator essential)

Additional digital skills (e.g. After Effects, Premiere, Cinema 4D)

Traditional typography and design skills.

Digital, social and content experience.

Good communication skills.

Additional desired skills:

Knowledge of HTML5 & CSS3 also an asset but not essential.

Sketch wireframing

Print experience

Personal Profile:

Proactive and hungry to own projects

Positive mindset

Open to collaboration

Preferred Qualifications:

BA Graphic Design or equivalent

To apply: Please send CV and link to web-based portfolio to jobs@stickycontent.co.uk with the subject line “Mid-weight to Senior Designer” by 12 September 2018.