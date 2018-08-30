Content Strategist and Editor x2 - PA

Content Strategist and Editor x2

Sticky Content is looking for a content strategist and editor to develop and deliver work across multiple accounts. This a role that requires a hybrid of great editorial, commercial and digital skills – and is ideal for someone with a love of great content.

We work with over 150 organisations from global brands and high-street banks to charities and government departments. We need a client-facing content specialist, someone who can deliver great results by building relationships, presenting strategies and creating original, exciting content that gets measurable results. If this sounds like the type of challenge you’re interested in, get in touch.

The Content Strategist and Editor role

You will manage content projects, consult with clients, think strategically about content and produce compelling content across all platforms. You will be responsible for delivering content marketing services, writing and commissioning content and helping our stellar list of clients develop their content strategy.

You will:

Lead on some client accounts, including some major brands.

Help pitch for new clients

Develop content strategies for clients

Concept and manage delivery of content for clients

Research and write content for clients

Build relationships with brands, contacts and third parties

Deliver workshops/training sessions

Commission work from the creative/design team

What are we looking for?

It’s essential that you:

Have solid professional experience with digital content, ideally in an agency environment

Understand the digital content landscape – from strategy and development through to distribution

Have excellent copywriting skills– including the ability to write in a range of tones and different formats

Have client-facing experience, including presenting ideas and workshops

Are experienced in working with content in multiple formats – from web pages and emails to videos, data visualisation and social

Are a master of Word, Excel and PowerPoint

It’s not a requirement, but it will also help if you:

Are well-acquainted with content metrics

Have worked with financial or tech brands

Have experience of social media management

Other elements of the job

Sticky Content is varied and fast-moving, and – like the rest of the team – you could be asked to do lots of other things as part of your work, including brainstorms, interviews, live events, photoshoots etc.

Who do you report to?

Jackie Kingsley, Head of Editorial

Working hours

Office hours are 9am to 5.30pm, with one hour for lunch. We work Monday to Friday. Occasionally, you may be asked to work beyond these hours to help make sure we meet our clients’ expectations, but Sticky Content does not have an out-of-hours culture and these instances will be rare.

Location

This role is based at our London office at the Press Association headquarters on Vauxhall Bridge Road. We have a second office in Howden, East Yorkshire, and you may be required to travel there on occasion.

If this sounds like you, send your CV and a covering letter to Dan Quarrell, Head of Operations at jobs@stickycontent.co.uk by 12 September 2018.