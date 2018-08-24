Sales and Account Manager, Digital - PA

Careers: Sales and Account Manager, Digital
Location: London
The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services. Established in 1868, PA remains the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, serving a broad range of customers including major media and digital brands around the world, businesses and public sector organisations.
PA are looking for a talented Sales and Account Manager who will be responsible for proactively sourcing, developing and closing new business opportunities across the UK market. The successful candidate will be responsible for selling a range of PA products to media clients as well as in to new target verticals. The Sales Executive will have experience of the full sales lifecycle and will have a proven track record in exceeding targets.
Key Responsibilities:
- Generate and source new leads and drive new business sales across a suite of content services
- Take ownership of every aspect of the sales lifecycle to consistently exceed targets
- Work collaboratively with all departments in line with company objectives (e.g editorial, sales, technical and legal)
- Actively carry out research to scope target industries/clients
- Demonstrate an excellent knowledge across the PA’s range of products and find the best fit for clients using a consultative sell
- Provide feedback to managers and wider business on product fit and recommendations
Key Requirements:
- Previous B2B sales experience
- Experience in the media industry (Digital media preferred)
- Demonstrate a consultative sell, uncovering the client’s issues early in the sales process
- Good knowledge and understanding of real-time content driven services
- Experience in working in a multi-product environment and the ability to cross sell
- Strong experience in meetings, presentations and pitches by phone, Skype and face to face.
- Proven track record of consistently exceeding targets
To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Sean Pusey, Sales Manager
Email: Sean.pusey@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 31 August 2018
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.