* Sales and Account Manager, Digital - PA

Careers: Sales and Account Manager, Digital

Posted at 12:27h in Careers by Gillian Chatham

Location: London

The Press Association is the UK’s leading provider of multimedia content and services. Established in 1868, PA remains the national news agency for the UK and Ireland, serving a broad range of customers including major media and digital brands around the world, businesses and public sector organisations.

PA are looking for a talented Sales and Account Manager who will be responsible for proactively sourcing, developing and closing new business opportunities across the UK market. The successful candidate will be responsible for selling a range of PA products to media clients as well as in to new target verticals. The Sales Executive will have experience of the full sales lifecycle and will have a proven track record in exceeding targets.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Generate and source new leads and drive new business sales across a suite of content services
  • Take ownership of every aspect of the sales lifecycle to consistently exceed targets
  • Work collaboratively with all departments in line with company objectives (e.g editorial, sales, technical and legal)
  • Actively carry out research to scope target industries/clients
  • Demonstrate an excellent knowledge across the PA’s range of products and find the best fit for clients using a consultative sell
  • Provide feedback to managers and wider business on product fit and recommendations

 

Key Requirements:

  • Previous B2B sales experience
  • Experience in the media industry (Digital media preferred)
  • Demonstrate a consultative sell, uncovering the client’s issues early in the sales process
  • Good knowledge and understanding of real-time content driven services
  • Experience in working in a multi-product environment and the ability to cross sell
  • Strong experience in meetings, presentations and pitches by phone, Skype and face to face.
  • Proven track record of consistently exceeding targets

 

To apply, please send your CV and covering letter to Sean Pusey, Sales Manager

Email: Sean.pusey@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 31 August 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



GET IN TOUCH

  • By submitting this form you are agreeing to our privacy policy

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.