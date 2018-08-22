Picture Editor - PA

Picture Editor

Location: Nottingham

The Press Association (PA) is the national news agency for the UK and Ireland and a leading multimedia content provider across digital, broadcast and print. For the last 147 years PA has been providing fast, accurate feeds of text, data, photos and video. Today the business is increasingly focused on the delivery of complete products for both digital and print clients.

PA Images is the UK’s leading, news, sport and entertainment image provider. With more than 20 million images online, and supported by a network of over 65 international picture agencies, we supply up-to-the minute photography on major stories across the UK and around the world.

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join the PA Images production department to play an important part in editing and delivering images to our large network of customers.

Responsibilities will include:

‘Live’ editing high profile sports and entertainment events, remotely and on-site.

Delivery of images to the PA Images website, subscription customers and third parties

Monitor breaking stories and deliver images to customers ahead of competitors

Communicate effectively with photographers to ensure images are delivered quickly and photography briefs are fulfilled

Respond quickly to requests from the sales department

The ability to work efficiently without supervision

This is an exciting opportunity for someone with a keen interest in photography who would enjoy seeing the results of their hard work appear in the media every day.

The successful candidate will be able to demonstrate excellent knowledge of image editing software including Adobe Photoshop and Photo Mechanic, alongside an understanding of the process of delivering images. In addition, they will possess high attention to detail, particularly in the high pressure environments of live events, excellent knowledge across news, sport and entertainment combined with the ability to spot a winning picture.

This roles involves evening and weekend shift work.

Interested? Please send your CV and covering letter to Adam Peck, Picture Editor Team Leader, PA Images

Email: adam.peck@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 4 September 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.