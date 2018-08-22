Marketing Performance Manager - PA

Marketing Performance Manager

Location: Nottingham

Who are we?

PA Images is the photographic arm of the Press Association, with over 26 staff photographers based around the UK covering news, sport and entertainment daily. Our pictures appear in Newspapers across the UK as well as on a host of other media platforms where clients include the BBC, ITV, Sky, Hello Magazine, The Economist and a whole host of online publishers such as Buzzfeed and Oath who make up a large part of our client base.

This role would sit within a performing Sales and Marketing department that consists of Sales Managers, Account Managers, New Business Development Managers, Marketing and Business Support roles with clear leadership and support from management.

Role:

As a Performance Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for developing, implementing and monitoring digital campaigns to drive growth and increase the revenue of the business. Focusing on driving Qualified Leads, you will support the delivery of our retention strategy and manage our online customer acquisition activity.

The diverse nature of this role will offer a fantastic opportunity to make an impact within the Company and its achievement of revenue objectives.

Key Requirements:

We are looking for a self-motivated individual, who exhibits a high-level attention to detail, with a passion for analytics and data.

The role will play an important part within a small but effective Marketing team, alongside a commercially driven and competitive B2B sales and marketing environment.

You should be driven, with consistent levels of enthusiasm and demonstrate versatility within an ever-changing landscape.

Your responsibilities will include but are not limited to the following:

Project managing all the activity and processes required to proficiently run campaigns

Improve conversion rates and optimise performance

Increase marketing efficiencies and share insights with the marketing team

Understand client business needs and identify opportunities for analysis insight

Analysing the performance of campaigns, identifying strategic opportunities, facilitating change to hit and exceed growth-driven KPIs.

You will also possess the following skills and experience:

Understanding of digital marketing channels and ability to manage and maintain the target segment markets.

Experienced in data analysis and data extraction and management.

Highly effective communication skills, both written and verbal, with an ability to present insights from data and make recommendations to stakeholders confidently in a clear and concise manner.

Strong organisations skills to manage multiple and competing priorities, with ability to hit deadlines consistently.

Knowledge of some of the following software: Microsoft Office suite, Salesforce, campaign automation such as Pardot, Google Analytics, Google AdWords and Adobe Creative Suite

A degree in marketing would be an advantage as would a CIM qualification, or with previous experience in a similar role in a B2B environment and the ability demonstrate an understanding of the principles of marketing, especially digital marketing.

Experience of working in a commercially driven and competitive B2B sales and marketing environment would be preferable.

Why would you work for PA Images, in Nottingham?

This is an exciting role at the very heart of the UK’s media landscape in a company boasting a rich heritage and an up-to-the-minute outlook. A fast-paced culture which offers recruits opportunity for personal and career development. Plus, all the other benefits you would expect from an established company including 5 weeks’ holiday plus bank holidays, travel loans, pension scheme, Cycle2work schemes and a sports and social club.

This is a permanent position working 37.5 hours a week, Monday to Friday.

Interested? Please send your CV and a covering letter, to Gemma Dewhurst, Head of Business Operations via email at careers@paimages.co.uk

Closing date: 4 September 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.