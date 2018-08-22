Freelance On-Course Greyhound Correspondent - PA

Freelance On-Course Greyhound Correspondent

Location: Poole

We are looking for a freelance correspondent to work on track at Poole Stadium for the collection of live betting and result data.

Working on an ad-hoc basis, you will be required to cover holiday leave and any unplanned absences for our staff already working at the track.

Previous industry experience essential.

If you are interested, please send a covering letter and CV to: Keiron Muir, Assistant Racing Operations Manager

Email: Keiron.muir@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Ongoing

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.