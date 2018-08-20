Viral Reporter - PA

Viral Reporter

Location: London

The Press Association is seeking a reporter to work primarily on its Viral channel, helping deliver innovative, light-hearted and shareable stories targeted at online audiences.

You’ll be obsessed with internet culture, the latest memes and the hottest viral videos. Fast, adaptable and hard-working, you will be happy sourcing, researching and writing your own stories. You will be equally comfortable working on funny viral content, serious news reports or creative features. You’ll also have a wide range of interests, taking in news, technology, science and sport.

The successful candidate will need diverse editorial skills to fulfil the role which includes:

Sourcing, researching, verifying and using content from social media as the basis for new stories for the Viral channel. These will include image and video-led articles, as well as curated and aggregated social posts.

Generating ideas for creative and original ways to cover stories.

Writing science and technology-based news stories and features for the Sci-Tech channel.

Working with images, including creating galleries, sourcing and editing images.

Verifying stories where needed, including content sourced from social media.

Contributing to and, when required, leading editorial planning meetings.

Communicating with other departments where necessary to ensure editorial processes run as smoothly as possible.

You will have a recognised journalism qualification or a proven history of writing successfully for online audiences, preferably with experience working for a media organisation.

The Press Association has built its reputation on delivering fast, accurate and fair editorial services, so attention to detail, high standards, good communication and an ability to organise a complex workload to meet demanding deadlines are essential.

The role will involve working some evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

Please send your CV and covering letter to Alistair Mason, Editor, Viral Content

Email: Alistair.mason@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 3 September 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.