Metadata Editor (Casual) - PA

Metadata Editor (Casual)

Location: Howden

Do you have an interest in TV shows and movies, a keen interest in technology, proven customer service skills and the ability to meet customer deadlines? The Press Association are looking to recruit a reliable, flexible and hard-working individual to join its TV Metadata team to support the department’s schedule and online EPG provision for high-profile customers such as Sky, Radio Times, BT, TalkTalk, The Sun and YouView.

As a Metadata Editor you will be responsible for processing TV and radio listings to clients for use in print and online as well as enhanced metadata to digital clients for use online and in EPGs, adhering to departmental objectives, processes and procedures, whilst assisting in meeting specific KPIs for key account customers.

We are looking for individuals who:

Can work in a demanding and deadline-driven environment

Have a keen eye for detail

Have good verbal and written communication skills

Are ambitious and proactive

Are passionate about TV

Have the desire to work hard and contribute to the success of the team

If successful, you will have the opportunity to work on a wide range of entertainment and digital services.

Full operational training will be provided.

Shifts are varied and include evening and weekend work.

Please send your CV and cover letter stating availability to: TV Metadata Manager – Holly Cowell

Email: holly.cowell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 3 September 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.