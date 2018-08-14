Page Producer/Senior Page Producer - PA

Page Producer/Senior Page Producer

Location: Howden

An opportunity has arisen for an experienced sub-editor with excellent editorial skills to join one PA’s teams compiling TV and radio page-ready listings pages for delivery to one of the UK’s highest profile TV listings magazines.

The role requires the editing of TV and radio programme billings to customer style, so excellent spelling and grammar is an essential requirement. An interest in TV, radio and a good awareness of current affairs is desirable.

Is this role right for you?

Are you…

An effective and confident communicator?

Calm and organised under pressure and in a deadline-driven environment?

Able to closely follow detailed instruction?

Self-motivated and thrive on using your own initiative?

Do you have…

Excellent attention to detail and editorial accuracy?

A proactive approach to work?

An interest in TV and entertainment?

Experience using Adobe InDesign?

Please send covering letter and CV to Rachel Farrow, Operations Manager (Magazines).

Email: rachel.farrow@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 21st August 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.