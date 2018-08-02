Media and Sports Data Apprenticeship - PA

Media and Sports Data Apprenticeship

Do you want to work for one of the UK’s leading providers of Media and Sports content? If so, the Press Association have 4 exciting opportunities to join the expanding data teams based in Howden, East Yorkshire.

PA has been at the forefront of TV and entertainment listings for more than 20 years, with a dedicated team constantly producing content and data for must see events in the UK and Ireland. Whether it’s blockbuster films, the latest chart-topping act, comedy gigs or local events, our data helps audiences by powering websites, apps, newspapers and magazines of leading companies such as The Guardian and The Times.

PA are one of the leading providers of Sports and Racing Data. Covering live events around the globe on a 24/7 basis, we supply editorial and live data content to some of the most recognised bookmakers and suppliers such as Skybet, At The Races, Bet365 and the BBC. Our coverage ranges across multiple sports and platforms, with our primary focus on Horse & Greyhound Racing, Football, Golf, Cricket and Tennis.

You will need to be hard-working, enthusiastic and keen to learn, with a passion for either Media, Sport or Horse Racing. In return, we will provide on the job training to equip you with the skills you need to excel in your apprentice role. Many apprentices have proven that with real commitment and desire you can go on to build a successful career within PA.

The apprenticeship will allow you to focus primarily on one key area within Data, however you will also gain some work experience across all areas: TV/Arts and Events Listings, Sports and Racing Data.

Key Responsibilities:

Production of accurate data for PA customers.

Validation and publication of content provided by PA suppliers.

Adhering to departmental objectives, processes and procedures.

Liaising with PA customers and suppliers.

Monitor email and systems for changes, amendments and internal queries.

Escalating any data inaccuracies in a timely manner in line with departmental procedures.

Assist colleagues and management with day to day tasks.

Desired skills and personal qualities:

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

Self-organisation and self-management skills

Pro-active behaviour

Proven ability of digital competencies

Ability to work under pressure and deliver to deadlines

Ability to understand and follow operational processes

Motivated to deliver quality work with excellent attention to detail

Good work ethic

An interest in Media or Sport

Career focused

Ability to show initiative and desire to progress

On completion of your apprenticeship you will be awarded with a Level 2 Business Administration Diploma, which you will study alongside your role at PA.

PA is committed to ensuring candidates who complete the apprenticeship are considered for full-time or part-time vacancies within PA Data at time of course completion.

Salary: £7,800 per annum.

Working week: Monday-Sunday, 37.5 hours per week. A wide variety of shift patterns are deployed across the Data area to meet business requirements.

To apply, please send your CV, covering letter and why you should be considered for the apprenticeship to Tayla.parkinson@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 3rd September 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.