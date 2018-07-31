Online Content Producer - PA

Online Content Producer

Location: London

Excellent basic salary – pension, 5 weeks’ holiday (plus option to purchase extra days)

The Press Association is the national news agency of the UK and Ireland, and its mission is to be ‘fast, fair and accurate’ in our unrivalled, round-the-clock reporting. A team of 400 journalists is at the heart of the media industry and our newswire services provide a large amount of the news content you read and watch every day.

We are looking for online content producers to update and manage a news and lifestyle website.

Your responsibilities

You will confidently handle breaking news and write interesting headlines designed to create online engagement.

Using your strong understanding of pictures, video and graphics, you will ensure standout multimedia content for the major stories of the day.

You will be responsible for copytasting and prioritising stories, as well as fantastic picture selection.

You will also ensure that you can problem solve and fix errors swiftly when relevant and make decisions based on reading analytics tools.

Our Requirements

It is key that you have the ability to spot trending topics.

You need excellent English and superb subbing skills, with wide range of interests from news and sport to entertainment and lifestyle.

The ability to take decisions over breaking news is essential.

Experience of working on a news or lifestyle website and/or homepage editing would be a plus.

We can only consider applicants that have a journalistic qualification, including media law.

Please note this role will involve working shifts.

Please apply to Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production

Email: Lisa.Mitchell@PressAssociation.com

Closing date: August 17, 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.