Managing Editor - PA

Managing Editor

Location: London

Excellent basic salary – pension, 5 weeks’ holiday (plus option to purchase extra days)

The Press Association is the national news agency of the UK and Ireland, and its mission is to be fast, fair and accurate in our unrivalled, round-the-clock reporting. A team of 400 journalists is at the heart of the media industry and our newswire services provide a large amount of the news content you read and watch every day.

We are now looking for an experienced hands-on editor to lead a team managing a leading news, sport and lifestyle website.

Your responsibilities

You will confidently lead a team, sharing learnings to deliver on traffic expectations.

Using your strong understanding of breaking news and trending stories you’ll create a buzzing website with high engagement.

Reporting to stakeholders, you will produce reports based on analytics.

You’ll rise to the challenge of hitting performance metrics.

You will manage an online-savvy team, including setting goals and conducting appraisals.

Our Requirements

It is key that you have a track record of spotting water cooler subjects.

You need experience of guiding and training more junior staff.

Knowledge of analytics tools and how to use them in decision-making is essential.

Experience of working on a news or lifestyle website and/or homepage editing would be a plus.

We can only consider applicants that have a journalistic qualification, including media law.

Please apply to Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production

Email: Lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: August 17, 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.