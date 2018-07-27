Features Writer & Editor (3-month temporary contract) - PA

Careers: Features Writer & Editor (3-month temporary contract)
Are you an experienced features journalist who loves both editing and writing for print and online? And would you like to join us as a senior member of our friendly, London-based team, for a three-month period from 8 October, 2018 while one of our key staff members is away on a well-earned sabbatical?
If so please get in touch with us!
The Press Association is looking for a Features Writer & Editor who has the talent, confidence and proven senior experience to write and edit content for our digital Lifestyle feed, as well as our syndicated Features Wire service which serves mainly print publications across the country, and bespoke pieces for magazines and online customers as required.
We are looking for a candidate who writes with flair, subs to perfection and has a strong interest in – and brilliant knowledge of – the main lifestyle areas that we cover, including Food & Drink, Fashion & Beauty, Health & Wellbeing and Travel.
The main duties in this fun and varied role include:
- Sub-editing content for both the Features Wire Service and digital Lifestyle feed
- Rewriting and restructuring copy as required
- Fact-checking content
- Ensuring headlines and abstracts are always fit for purpose
- Ensuring all imagery accompanying articles is of an adequate standard and legally sound
- Feeding back to writers on changes made to copy
- Generating ideas across lifestyle subject areas
- Writing content across all content strands
- Guiding other members of the department when they generate features as required
The successful candidate will have experience of editing features articles for different audiences and the ability to switch styles to suit various platforms. Strong legal knowledge and great organisational skills are a must. You will also be on top of all the trends and talking points across our lifestyle subject areas, and able to swiftly identify the stories we need to be covering.
Preferable criteria:
- Experience in both print and online
- Proven experience in a busy Features team
- Experience of writing and editing snappy, humorous features, as well as lengthy interview pieces
- Experience of editing and writing fast, reactive features
Professional qualifications required:
- NCTJ or equivalent qualification
To apply please email your CV and short covering letter to: Noreen Barr, Executive Editor – Features
Please use this email subject line: Features Writer & Editor APPLICATION
Email: noreen.barr@pressassociation.com
Closing date: Sunday August 26, 2018
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community. All applications will be held on file for 6 months.