Features Writer & Editor (3-month temporary contract) - PA

Features Writer & Editor (3-month temporary contract)

Are you an experienced features journalist who loves both editing and writing for print and online? And would you like to join us as a senior member of our friendly, London-based team, for a three-month period from 8 October, 2018 while one of our key staff members is away on a well-earned sabbatical?

If so please get in touch with us!

The Press Association is looking for a Features Writer & Editor who has the talent, confidence and proven senior experience to write and edit content for our digital Lifestyle feed, as well as our syndicated Features Wire service which serves mainly print publications across the country, and bespoke pieces for magazines and online customers as required.

We are looking for a candidate who writes with flair, subs to perfection and has a strong interest in – and brilliant knowledge of – the main lifestyle areas that we cover, including Food & Drink, Fashion & Beauty, Health & Wellbeing and Travel.

The main duties in this fun and varied role include:

Sub-editing content for both the Features Wire Service and digital Lifestyle feed

Rewriting and restructuring copy as required

Fact-checking content

Ensuring headlines and abstracts are always fit for purpose

Ensuring all imagery accompanying articles is of an adequate standard and legally sound

Feeding back to writers on changes made to copy

Generating ideas across lifestyle subject areas

Writing content across all content strands

Guiding other members of the department when they generate features as required

The successful candidate will have experience of editing features articles for different audiences and the ability to switch styles to suit various platforms. Strong legal knowledge and great organisational skills are a must. You will also be on top of all the trends and talking points across our lifestyle subject areas, and able to swiftly identify the stories we need to be covering.

Preferable criteria:

Experience in both print and online

Proven experience in a busy Features team

Experience of writing and editing snappy, humorous features, as well as lengthy interview pieces

Experience of editing and writing fast, reactive features

Professional qualifications required:

NCTJ or equivalent qualification

To apply please email your CV and short covering letter to: Noreen Barr, Executive Editor – Features

Please use this email subject line: Features Writer & Editor APPLICATION

Email: noreen.barr@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Sunday August 26, 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community. All applications will be held on file for 6 months.