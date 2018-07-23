Sports Betting Social Media Journalist - PA

Sports Betting Social Media Journalist

40 hours per week.

Salary is dependent on experience.

At the heart of the media industry, The Press Association provide a continuous feed of text, pictures, video, social media and data to newsrooms and digital publishers around the world. We reflect every aspect of life on our wires, from current affairs to sport and entertainment news. We have offices throughout the UK and Ireland and are looking to expand our team with a sport journalist with expertise in growing and engaging audiences in social media for an exciting new role with a betting partner in New Jersey.

The successful candidate will be an expert in sporting goings on in the Tri-state area, with a particular focus on New Jersey, and will be at ease covering everything from NBA and MLB to college football and golf.

Our client is seeking interesting, entertaining and relevant US sporting content, primarily distributed across a variety of social media channels, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The candidate should also have a keen understanding of betting and be comfortable writing match previews, promotional-led articles and more for the customer’s website when required.

The social media journalist will work closely with the client’s central social team in London and will come with plenty of their own ideas of how to grow the brand’s social presence and engagement in the region.

This will range from ensuring external content reaches the client’s target audience in New Jersey, to creating posts that will spark interaction between sports fans in the state – meaning someone willing to work flexible hours around the key sporting events in the region is a must.

Key specifications

Experience writing about a variety of sports in the New Jersey and Tri-state area (more details below)

Proven expertise in engaging audiences via various social media platforms

A close understanding of sports betting and related terminology

Writing website copy when required – including game/event previews, promotional-led articles and more

Flexible working to ensure reactive content during the region’s key sporting hours

Regular liaison with the Press Association’s editorial staff and other stakeholders – including the client’s in-house social team, and other external agencies

Sporting areas of expertise required:

Primary sports:

NFL

NBA

MLB

Soccer

NHL

Tennis

NCAA Football

Secondary sports:

NCAA Basketball

Horse Racing

Golf

Nascar

Boxing

UFC

Please apply to Stephen Jones, Social Media Editor. Candidates are requested to submit salary expectations along with their application.

Email: Stephen.jones@pressassociation.com

Closing date – 1st August 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.