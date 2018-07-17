High Court Reporter - PA

High Court Reporter

Location: London

The Press Association is looking for a reporter to join the agency´s High Court team to cover proceedings across the Royal Courts of Justice. The successful applicant will be at home covering major court cases at High Court, appeal court and Supreme Court level.

You will be responsible for digging out off-beat stories from the many hearings at the RCJ and ensuring fast and accurate coverage of all main cases of interest to our hundreds of customers. A strong understanding of media law, social media and minimum 100wpm shorthand are essential, as is extensive experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level.

This is an exciting opportunity to join a highly-respected team with a reputation for speed and accuracy that is second to none.

Please apply to Louise Bousfield, Talent Acquisition Partner

Email: Louise.bousfield@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 1 August 2018

