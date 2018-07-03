Puzzles Sub-editor (12 month contract) - PA

Puzzles Sub-editor (12 month contract)

Location: Bristol

Are you a fan of crosswords and puzzles? If so, then this could be the ideal job for you.

The Press Association’s Puzzles Department specialises in providing crosswords and puzzles to the national and regional press – for print and digital publication.

We currently have a temporary vacancy for a sub-editor to work in our busy Bristol office.

Your role will entail proofreading and desk-top publishing crosswords, quizzes and other kinds of puzzles. There may also be opportunities to compile puzzles. If you have InDesign and Photoshop experience that would be an advantage, but not essential, as in-house training will be provided.

Your ability to adapt to using different software would be useful.

To be successful in this role you must possess an excellent level of accuracy and attention to detail. Good communication skills and the ability to work to tight deadlines are also key requirements.

Please send CV and covering letter to Peter Stirling, Head of Puzzles

Email: peter.stirling@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 20th July 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.