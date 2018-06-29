Sports Journalist (maternity cover) - PA

Sports Journalist (maternity cover)

Based in our Howden office

The Press Association is the national news agency of the UK and Ireland, and its mission is to be ‘fast, fair and accurate’ in our unrivalled, round-the-clock reporting. A team of 400 journalists is at the heart of the media industry and our newswire services provide a large amount of the news & sport content you read and watch every day.

We are now to looking to recruit an enthusiastic and driven individual to join the company’s sport editorial team.

In this exciting role you will carry out a variety of editorial tasks, including editing, enhancing and tailoring copy, fact-checking, selecting and editing images and managing services for our sport customers. The content needs to be tailored to suit different audiences, including bespoke products and social media.

You will also need to prioritise incoming stories effectively as well as source, report and edit stories, select and edit images.

This is a fantastic role and to be successful you will require diverse editorial skills. You must be fast, reliable, adaptable and hard-working and some knowledge of SEO and content management systems is preferable but not essential. To ensure we continue to offer the very best editorial service that represents our mission, it is essential that you have attention to detail, high standards, good communication skills and an ability to organise a complex workload to meet demanding deadlines. It is also key that you have a strong subbing background.

You MUST have a recognised journalistic qualification, and experience working for a regional or national publication or media organisation is also desirable. It is also essential that you have a passion, and an in-depth knowledge of a variety of sports.

This role – which will include weekend, evening and bank holiday work – will involve carrying out tasks as part of a team and unsupervised for long spells so preference will be given if you demonstrate a commitment to teamwork and a willingness to work flexibly.

If you feel this role is for you, we would like to hear from you.

Interested applicants should email a cover letter and CV to sportrecruitment@pressassociation.com .

Closing date: Friday July 13

Please note that due to the high volume of applicants, only candidates shortlisted for interviews will be contacted.

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.