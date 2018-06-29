Page Producer - PA

Page Producer

Location: Howden

An opportunity has arisen for a Page Producer to join one of several teams that compile print-ready TV and radio listings pages for delivery to regional and national newspaper customers and dedicated TV magazines.

The role requires the editing of TV and radio programme billings so excellent spelling and grammar is an essential requirement. An interest in TV, radio and a good awareness of current affairs is preferable.

Is this role right for you?

Are you…

An effective and confident communicator?

Calm and organised under pressure and in a deadline-driven environment?

Able to closely follow detailed instruction?

Self-motivated and thrive on using your own initiative?

Do you have…

Excellent attention to detail and accuracy?

A proactive approach to your work?

An interest in TV and radio?

Experience of using Adobe InDesign?

Please send covering letter and CV to Stephanie Williams, Operations Manager (Newspapers).

Email: stephanie.williams@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 6th July 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.