Senior Reporter - PA

Careers: Senior Reporter
Location: London
An opportunity has arisen for a senior journalist to join the fast-paced London bureau of a leader Middle East daily newspaper. The role would suit someone with business experience.
Main duties include:
- Reporting with a focus on financial news
- Originating news ideas
- Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
- Attending diary events
- Updating newspaper website on designated shifts
The successful candidate must have experience of working in a newsroom, preferably at national level as well as experience of working in financial news. They will also possess excellent English and superb subbing skills.
We are looking for a team player who demonstrates the ability to be a self-starter with a can-do attitude.
Preferable criteria:
- Experience of working in online news
- Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
- Knowledge of the Middle East
Professional qualifications required:
- Recognised journalism qualification
- Media law
Please be aware this role involves some shift work at weekends and late evenings.
Please send your CV and covering letter to Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production
Email: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com
Closing date: 12th July 2018
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.