Senior Reporter - PA

Senior Reporter

Location: London

An opportunity has arisen for a senior journalist to join the fast-paced London bureau of a leader Middle East daily newspaper. The role would suit someone with business experience.

Main duties include:

Reporting with a focus on financial news

Originating news ideas

Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner

Attending diary events

Updating newspaper website on designated shifts

The successful candidate must have experience of working in a newsroom, preferably at national level as well as experience of working in financial news. They will also possess excellent English and superb subbing skills.

We are looking for a team player who demonstrates the ability to be a self-starter with a can-do attitude.

Preferable criteria:

Experience of working in online news

Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture

Knowledge of the Middle East

Professional qualifications required:

Recognised journalism qualification

Media law

Please be aware this role involves some shift work at weekends and late evenings.

Please send your CV and covering letter to Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production

Email: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 12th July 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.