Senior Reporter - PA

Careers: Senior Reporter

Posted at 09:35h

Location: London

An opportunity has arisen for a senior journalist to join the fast-paced London bureau of a leader Middle East daily newspaper.  The role would suit someone with business experience.

Main duties include:

  • Reporting with a focus on financial news
  • Originating news ideas
  • Dealing with breaking news in a responsible and timely manner
  • Attending diary events
  • Updating newspaper website on designated shifts

 

The successful candidate must have experience of working in a newsroom, preferably at national level as well as experience of working in financial news.  They will also possess excellent English and superb subbing skills.

We are looking for a team player who demonstrates the ability to be a self-starter with a can-do attitude.

Preferable criteria:

  • Experience of working in online news
  • Wide range of interests from news and sport to culture
  • Knowledge of the Middle East

 

Professional qualifications required:

  • Recognised journalism qualification
  • Media law

 

Please be aware this role involves some shift work at weekends and late evenings.

Please send your CV and covering letter to Lisa Mitchell, Head of Production

Email: lisa.mitchell@pressassociation.com 

Closing date: 12th July 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.



