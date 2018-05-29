Television Metadata Editor - PA

Location: Baldock, North Hertfordshire

Using our industry-leading, bespoke technology solutions coupled with our expert editorial staff, EBS offer accurate and comprehensive TV schedules and metadata for linear and non-linear platforms.

Due to continued growth, EBS is looking to add a Television Metadata Editor to its production team to complement our existing pool of talent.

This is a unique and exciting opportunity to join a well-established and highly-regarded company in the fast-paced broadcast industry dealing with leading international brands.

While broadcast industry experience – particularly within the EPG, metadata and scheduling areas – is desirable, along with a strong command of English syntax and grammar, EBS will consider applicants of all levels and backgrounds to place into the hierarchy of our team.

Delivering accurate TV listings is a time-sensitive business, so reliability and the ability to thrive under the pressures of deadlines are essential to this role. If you are motivated, have good attention to detail, a passion for writing, and are interested in data management, then we want to hear from you.

Please send your up to date CV and covering letter telling us why you think you are the right candidate for this role to opportunities@ebs.tv

Closing date: 22nd June 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.