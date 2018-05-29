Racing Evening Shift Leader - PA

Racing Evening Shift Leader

Location: Howden

An opportunity has arisen within PA for an individual to join our USA racing team as a shift leader. We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual who will ensure the highest levels of accuracy are achieved and delivered to Horse Racing and Greyhound customers.

The successful candidate will have an outgoing personality and positive attitude and will assist PA’s Evening Racing Management in implementing new strategies and processes key to business development.

Working in a senior role within the Racing Operation, your roles and responsibilities will include:

Day to day supervision of staff during designated shift.

Make decisions and react promptly, efficiently and effectively to scenarios that would otherwise impact PA or our customers.

Incident management and escalation, acting as a key point of contact for stakeholders when on shift.

Liaising with third party suppliers and customers.

Liaising closely with Racing Customer Services.

Deliver staff induction and training plans, provide training on internal systems and best working practises to all new starters.

Responding to customer queries and feedback, including reports to senior managers.

Pro-actively define and implement new processes & procedures, delegating to the teams for execution of continuous business improvement.

Perform the duties of data operators during peak periods, specifically producing betting markets and data processing using bespoke internal applications.

We are looking for candidates who can demonstrate proven expertise in the following key areas at interview:

Excellent knowledge of betting industry, with specific focus on rules of Horse Racing and Greyhound Racing.

Understanding of betting theory.

Previous industry experience in bookmaking/trading.

Self-management and motivation of self and others.

Strong numeric and analytical skills.

Effective communicator with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Flexibility and ability to deal with diverse client requirements.

High degree of understanding of downstream customer impact.

Proven track record of training/developing staff.

Proven track record of influencing positive and encouraging behaviour.

Ability to work proactively & independently using own initiative towards problem solving.

Work within an overnight USA racing schedule, ranging from 4pm-4am across 7 days a week.

Please send covering letter and CV to David Johnston, Racing Production Manager.

Email: David.Johnston@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 29th June 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.