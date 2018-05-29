Key Account Holder - PA

Location: Baldock, North Hertfordshire

Using our industry-leading, bespoke technology solutions coupled with our expert editorial staff, EBS offer accurate and comprehensive TV schedules and metadata for linear and non-linear platforms.

Due to continued growth, EBS is looking to add a Key Account Holder to its production team to complement our existing pool of talent.

This is a unique and exciting opportunity for an ambitious individual looking to take that all-important first step into a team leadership position, by joining a well-established and highly-regarded company in the fast-paced broadcast industry dealing with leading international brands.

As Key Account Holder you will oversee all metadata production for your channel portfolio, working closely with managers to ensure the team meets the expectations of the business and customers.

Delivering accurate TV listings is a time-sensitive business, so reliability and the ability to thrive under the pressures of deadlines are essential to this role. If you are an active learner, a coach and mentor, possess excellent organisational and communication skills, have good attention to detail and are interested in data management, then we want to hear from you.

Please send your up to date CV and covering letter telling us why you think you are the right candidate for this role to opportunities@ebs.tv.

Closing date: 22nd June 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.