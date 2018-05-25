Evening Racing & Sports Betting Market Producer - PA

Evening Racing & Sports Betting Market Producer

Department: Racing Operations

Location: Howden, East Yorkshire

Do you want to work for one of the UK’s leading providers of Horse and Greyhound betting content? If so, the Press Association have exciting opportunities within the expanding USA Racing Team based in Howden, East Yorkshire.

Working throughout the night as part of a dedicated team, you will be trained to form and update live betting markets for both Horse and Greyhound Racing from the United States of America.

The Person –

Are you…

Interested in horse or greyhound racing?

A flexible, reliable team player who is willing to go the extra mile?

A clear communicator with a positive outlook?

Looking for an opportunity to progress within the betting industry?

Do you have…

Industry or Operational experience that you can share with us?

Ability to remain calm and focused under pressure?

Understanding of the betting industry, including over-rounds, pools and exchanges?

Desire to develop and progress your career?

Interested?

If the opportunity to work for the leading racing content producer with in the industry that allows you to use your passion for racing and betting excites you, apply now!

Please send CV and covering letter to:

RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 20th July 2018