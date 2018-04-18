Operations Manager (Magazines) - PA

Operations Manager (Magazines)

Location: Howden

We have an exciting opportunity for an ambitious individual looking to establish themselves in a departmental leadership position.

You will take operational responsibility for the Magazines area in the Page-Ready Data department, working closely with the Head of Page-Ready Data and Operations Manager (Newspapers) to ensure the department meets the expectations of the PA business, its staff and customers.

You will be expected to make clear, assertive and logical decisions to affect high operational performance and efficiency, communicating effectively to stakeholders at all times.

The role will require you to be comfortable communicating in variety of methods to staff at all levels and clients, tailoring your approach to the demands of the situation.

You will be a keen collaborator, an active learner, a coach, a mentor, a leader and a manager, working with your subordinates, peers and management to achieve high production performance and maximum operational efficiency.

You will have a deep desire to succeed but not be afraid to fail.

Are you…

proactive, organised and methodical in your approach to work?

open to change and see problems as challenges to overcome?

looking for a new opportunity?

Do you have…

previous experience working in a management position?

a personal drive to work with people to achieve outstanding results?

proven and demonstrable leadership skills?

Can you…

evidence experience of operational problem solving and pressurised decision-making?

work in a demanding and deadline driven environment managing senior management expectations?

communicate effectively and confidently to subordinates, peers and managers?

If you see yourself in what you have read, this could be the job for you.

If the opportunity to work in a newly identified role in an established and ever-changing business area is something that excites you, please send your CV and covering letter to Sam Wilson, Head of Page-Ready Data.

Email: Sam.wilson@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 2 May 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community