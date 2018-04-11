News Reporter - PA

News Reporter

Location: Belfast

The Press Association, the UK and Ireland´s leading news agency, is looking for a news reporter to join its Belfast team on a full time, permanent basis.

The successful applicant will be a self-starter who can operate under pressure to produce accurate, fast, clear copy and compelling stills and video.

He or she will also be able to generate their own multi-platform stories, making full use of social media and other sources.

The job involves covering a wide-range of stories in Northern Ireland and, on occasion, the Republic of Ireland.

Extensive experience of reporting to agency/daily newspaper level is essential, as is the ability to take a shorthand note.

Prospective candidates must be able to demonstrate a strong track record in covering major news markings and breaking exclusive stories.

Sound knowledge of media law is also required, as is extensive experience covering court cases.

Experience of shooting video is also preferable but training can be provided.

The job is based around core working hours but the successful candidate must be flexible enough to respond to the demands of covering breaking news stories when the need arises.

He or she must be willing to travel throughout Ireland to cover stories and work evenings and weekends when required.

The job is primarily home based.

Please send CV and covering letter to PA´s Ireland Editor, David Young

Email: david.young@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 20 April 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.