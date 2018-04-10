Senior Video Producer - PA

Senior Video Producer

Location: London

The Press Association, the UK and Ireland’s leading news agency, is currently looking for a Senior Video Producer to edit and film informative, exciting video for our customers across a range of diverse channels including; News, Sport Entertainment, Lifestyle, Real Life, Tech and Motoring.

You need to be a digital native who understands the kind of content that is widely viewed and shared online. Having the imagination to come up with innovative production treatments to make our video stand out is key, as is knowing how to get video from breaking news stories onto customer sites as quickly as possible.

You will have good grammatical and technical skills, with proven experience in editing to a high standard using Adobe Premiere, you will also need to have a sound understanding of Adobe After Effects. You will be able to demonstrate experience filming on a range of cameras including the Canon XF 205 and C100 or similar. You will also have professional experience with a video content management system.

Organisation and accountability is key, while you will work with the Head and Deputy Head of Video to prioritise the day’s output, you will also be required to manage the video desk’s production tasks in their absence and help oversee the work of the Video Producers on the desk.

You will and play a key part in customer communication when required, including email alerts and responding to queries, ensuring their needs are met quickly and efficiently at all times.

The role requires shift and weekend work.

Key skills

Experience creating content for online video audiences

Excellent communication and organisational skills

Proven ability to edit quickly and to a high standard using Adobe Premiere and After Effects

Proven filming skills using a range of cameras including the Canon XF 205, C100 or equivalent

Thorough knowledge of current events, particularly in news, sport and entertainment

Strong grammatical accuracy

Good knowledge of social media and understanding of the importance of UGC and viral content

To apply, please send covering letter including salary expectations, showreel and CV to Alex Rothwell, Head of Video.

Email: Alex.rothwell@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 27 April 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.