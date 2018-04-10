Junior Marketing Designer - PA

Careers: Junior Marketing Designer
Location: London
PA are looking for a talented Junior Marketing Designer to support the Digital Marketing Manager with the creation of engaging and visually stunning assets to help promote our products and services.
The successful candidate will have excellent design knowledge and skills, as well as being highly motivated and passionate about design.
Key responsibilities include:
Design
Assisting the Digital Marketing Manager with the creation and management of design assets including:
- Landing pages: from initial wireframes to high fidelity mock-ups
- UI designs for our data products: to show what our content looks like
- Branding for new products and services
- Style guides for the PA brand
- Assets for the web and social e.g. icons, illustrations
- Printed collateral for use at events and exhibitions
- Visually compelling social media graphics to engage audiences and build brand presence
- Collateral library
Digital
- Maintaining and updating landing pages
- Assisting with the maintenance of PA promotional sites, particularly pressassociation.com
- Assisting with A/B testing
- Posting in relevant social media platforms
- Assisting with monthly website performance and other relevant reports
Campaigns
- Creation and scheduling of emails as required
- Reporting on the performance of campaigns
Applications including your CV and a link to your portfolio should be sent to Partha Dave, Digital Marketing Manager
Email: partha.dave@pressassociation.com
Closing Date: 27 April 2018
The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community