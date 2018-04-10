Junior Marketing Designer - PA

Junior Marketing Designer

Location: London

PA are looking for a talented Junior Marketing Designer to support the Digital Marketing Manager with the creation of engaging and visually stunning assets to help promote our products and services.

The successful candidate will have excellent design knowledge and skills, as well as being highly motivated and passionate about design.

Key responsibilities include:

Design



Assisting the Digital Marketing Manager with the creation and management of design assets including:

Landing pages: from initial wireframes to high fidelity mock-ups

UI designs for our data products: to show what our content looks like

Branding for new products and services

Style guides for the PA brand

Assets for the web and social e.g. icons, illustrations

Printed collateral for use at events and exhibitions

Visually compelling social media graphics to engage audiences and build brand presence

Collateral library

Digital

Maintaining and updating landing pages

Assisting with the maintenance of PA promotional sites, particularly pressassociation.com

Assisting with A/B testing

Posting in relevant social media platforms

Assisting with monthly website performance and other relevant reports

Campaigns

Creation and scheduling of emails as required

Reporting on the performance of campaigns

Applications including your CV and a link to your portfolio should be sent to Partha Dave, Digital Marketing Manager

Email: partha.dave@pressassociation.com

Closing Date: 27 April 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community