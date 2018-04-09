Racing Customer Support Operator (casual) - PA

Racing Customer Support Operator (casual)

Location: Howden

Racing Operation’s has recently taken on various new contracts and services, therefore to meet the increase in demands and expectations of our clients, the Racing Customer Support team is expanding.

We are looking for individuals who are reliable and flexible.

As a casual operator you will providing customer support on an operational and technical basis. You will be the first point of contact for our clients and will be responsible for ensuring customer issues are resolved in a timely and professional manner.

You will be expected to work a variety of shifts within a 24/7 service, supporting our Operations team who provide live content around the clock.

Key responsibilities:

– Log inbound queries within database, providing clear and professional communication for clients.

– Follow defined process of escalation to support teams and third party suppliers, whilst managing customer expectations and responses.

– Monitoring of Racing and IT systems, escalation of live incidents.

– Adherence to customer SLA´s/KPIs, departmental and Company processes and procedures.

Essential skills:

– Knowledge of Racing and/or Betting Industry.

– Ability to maintain polite and professional approach.

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

– Proactive desire to take on responsibility to solve issues.

– Ability to work independently, using initiative and exploring all options to resolve issues.

– Attention to detail, accuracy and validity.

Please send your CV and covering letter to: keiron.muir@pressassociation.com

Closing date: 16th April 2018

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.