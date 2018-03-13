Press Association wins top Royal photography award

Jane Barlow named Royal Photographer of the Year by the Picture Editors’ Guild

PA staff photographer Jane Barlow was named ‘Royal Photographer of the Year’ at the UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards in London on Monday 12 March.

Her winning portfolio beat off strong competition from seasoned Royals specialists Chris Jackson, Jason Dawson and Samir Hussein.

The UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards recognise outstanding photography from the world of news, royalty, sport, business, fashion and entertainment. Presenting the awards on the night was George Osborne, Editor of the Evening Standard.

PA’s Aaron Chown was highly commended in the ‘Young Photographer’ category while Stefan Rousseau received a commendation for his News photography.

Paul Jarrett, Secretary of the Wire Photo Association and Chair of the judges said, “2017 produced some of the most diverse and truly extraordinary images’’.

See the rest of Jane’s winning entry below and the full list of winners from the night here.

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, takes the salute during the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle.