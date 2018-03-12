Racing Data Operator (casual) - PA

Racing Data Operator (casual)

Location: Howden

The Press Association are currently looking for reliable, flexible people who understand betting and are able to follow procedures to join our racing team on a casual basis.

As a Casual Racing Data Operative, you will be trained to collect and distribute live racing data, primarily live betting shows and results for both domestic and international horse and greyhound racing.

Full training will be given however the following skills are beneficial:

Good numerical and analytical skills

An understanding of the racing and betting industry

Keen interest in horse or greyhound racing

Excellent verbal communication skills

Good keyboard skills and digital competencies

Flexible attitude towards work and working patterns

Data processing experience

We operate 7 days per week. Shifts available from 6am until 4am 7 days per week

If you are interested in this position, please send your CV and cover letter stating availability to:

RacingOps.Recruitment@pressassociation.com

Closing date: Ongoing

The company encourages applications from all sectors of the community.